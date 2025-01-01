Menu
2016 GMC Acadia SLE 2Odometer: 101,671 km <br/> Price: $22,990+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> -Excellent Service History <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:--Alloy Wheels <br/> -All Wheel Drive <br/> -Remote Start <br/> -Power Heated Seats <br/> -Power Windows <br/> -Power tailgate <br/> -Cruise Control <br/> -Bluetooth Connectivity <br/> -Parking Assist Sensors <br/> -Back up Camera <br/> -Third-row Seating <br/> -Sports/4x4/Off road modes <br/> -Tow-hitch much more.

2016 GMC Acadia

101,671 KM

Details Description

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing
2016 GMC Acadia

SLE2 - Dealer Serviced

12944345

2016 GMC Acadia

SLE2 - Dealer Serviced

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,671KM
VIN 1GKKVPKD8GJ315656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 101,671 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 GMC Acadia SLE 2Odometer: 101,671 km
Price: $22,990+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Excellent Service History


Highlight Features:--Alloy Wheels
-All Wheel Drive
-Remote Start
-Power Heated Seats
-Power Windows
-Power tailgate
-Cruise Control
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Parking Assist Sensors
-Back up Camera
-Third-row Seating
-Sports/4x4/Off road modes
-Tow-hitch much more.


Financing Available

Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

$22,990

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2016 GMC Acadia