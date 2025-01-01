$22,990+ taxes & licensing
2016 GMC Acadia
SLE2 - Dealer Serviced
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,671KM
VIN 1GKKVPKD8GJ315656
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 101,671 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 GMC Acadia SLE 2Odometer: 101,671 km
Price: $22,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Excellent Service History
Highlight Features:--Alloy Wheels
-All Wheel Drive
-Remote Start
-Power Heated Seats
-Power Windows
-Power tailgate
-Cruise Control
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Parking Assist Sensors
-Back up Camera
-Third-row Seating
-Sports/4x4/Off road modes
-Tow-hitch much more.
Financing Available
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
