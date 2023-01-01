Menu
2016 GMC Canyon

58,650 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2016 GMC Canyon

2016 GMC Canyon

2WD Extended Cab

2016 GMC Canyon

2WD Extended Cab

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

58,650KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10543497
  • Stock #: 23585B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black / Dark Ash Cloth Interior Trim
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 23585B
  • Mileage 58,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-988-7738 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

ENGINE 2.5L I4 DI DOHC VVT (200 hp [149.0 kW] @ 6300 rpm 191 lb-ft of torque [259 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-XXXX

866-229-5207

306-525-5211
