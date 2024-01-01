Menu
2016 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD includes: <br/> Odometer: 98,999km <br/> Price: $26,998+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> WOW Factors:- <br/> -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -One Owner, No Accidents <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight features:- <br/> -Sunroof <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Leather Power Seats <br/> -All-Wheel Drive <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Side Camera <br/> -Power Liftgate <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> Welcome to WOW CARS Family! <br/> Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOWCARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

VIN 2HKRM4H7XGH113522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 98,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

2016 Honda CR-V