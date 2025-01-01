Menu
2016 Honda CR-V LX AWD
Odometer: 154,434 km
Sale Price: $19,990+tax
Financing Available

WOW Factors:
--Certified and mechanical inspection
-Second set of Winter Tires

Highlight features:
--Heated Seats
-All-Wheel Drive
-Premium Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Air Conditioning
-Power Windows
-Power Locks
-Cruise Control and much more.

Financing Available
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.

Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

2016 Honda CR-V

154,434 KM

Details Description

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V

LX- Local Trade

12944342

2016 Honda CR-V

LX- Local Trade

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,434KM
VIN 2HKRM4H32GH135690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 154,434 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Honda CR-V LX AWDOdometer: 154,434 kmSale Price: $19,990+taxFinancing Available


WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection -Second set of Winter Tires


Highlight features:--Heated Seats
-All-Wheel Drive
-Premium Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Air Conditioning
-Power Windows
-Power Locks
-Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$19,990

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2016 Honda CR-V