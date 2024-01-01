Menu
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE Our 2016 Honda HR-V has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site. Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties ti fit every need and budget. Honda is well known for producing efficient, fun-to-drive and fun-to-own vehicles at affordable price points. The new 2016 HR-V is the latest of the breed.Given the continued growth, both in sales and girth, of its popular CR-V, Honda saw an opportunity to create a new entry-level crossover SUV model. The result is the all-new 2016 Honda HR-V. If Hondas Pilot is papa and its CR-V is mama, then the HR-V should fit perfectly within the family as the baby. Being the tyke of the family doesnt mean theres a lack of utility, though. Just like the subcompact Fit hatchback on which its based, the HR-V has what Honda calls a Magic Seat, which is a configurable rear seat that gives the HR-V a distinctive ability to take on bulky or long cargo items with relative ease. The HR-V also provides high fuel economy, a sporty driving feel, all-wheel drive and a solid collection of tech and convenience features for the money. If you want a crossover SUV but have found the mainstays a little too big or expensive, Hondas HR-V could very well meet your needs. 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine good for 141 horsepower and 127 pound-feet of torque. A continuously variable automatic transmission. All-wheel drive. Standard safety features for the Honda HR-V include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. Hondas Lane Watch blind-spot display is included. 17-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a configurable 60/40-split folding rear seat (Magic Seat) a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port. EX includes a sunroof, rear privacy glass, foglights, keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats, automatic climate control, a passenger-side blind spot camera (Hondas LaneWatch), a 7-inch touchscreen display, a six-speaker sound system (with an additional USB port) and HondaLink. Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

2016 Honda HR-V

182,700 KM

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

VIN 3CZRU6H52GM110970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,700 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE Our 2016 Honda HR-V has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site. Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties ti fit every need and budget. Honda is well known for producing efficient, fun-to-drive and fun-to-own vehicles at affordable price points. The new 2016 HR-V is the latest of the breed.Given the continued growth, both in sales and girth, of its popular CR-V, Honda saw an opportunity to create a new entry-level crossover SUV model. The result is the all-new 2016 Honda HR-V. If Honda's Pilot is "papa" and its CR-V is "mama," then the HR-V should fit perfectly within the family as the "baby." Being the tyke of the family doesn't mean there's a lack of utility, though. Just like the subcompact Fit hatchback on which it's based, the HR-V has what Honda calls a "Magic Seat," which is a configurable rear seat that gives the HR-V a distinctive ability to take on bulky or long cargo items with relative ease. The HR-V also provides high fuel economy, a sporty driving feel, all-wheel drive and a solid collection of tech and convenience features for the money. If you want a crossover SUV but have found the mainstays a little too big or expensive, Honda's HR-V could very well meet your needs. 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine good for 141 horsepower and 127 pound-feet of torque. A continuously variable automatic transmission. All-wheel drive. Standard safety features for the Honda HR-V include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. Honda's Lane Watch blind-spot display is included. 17-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a configurable 60/40-split folding rear seat (Magic Seat) a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port. EX includes a sunroof, rear privacy glass, foglights, keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats, automatic climate control, a passenger-side blind spot camera (Honda's LaneWatch), a 7-inch touchscreen display, a six-speaker sound system (with an additional USB port) and HondaLink. Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

AWD
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
CVT

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

