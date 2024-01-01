$18,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda HR-V
EXCELLENT VALUE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Green
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 182,700 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE Our 2016 Honda HR-V has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site. Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties ti fit every need and budget. Honda is well known for producing efficient, fun-to-drive and fun-to-own vehicles at affordable price points. The new 2016 HR-V is the latest of the breed.Given the continued growth, both in sales and girth, of its popular CR-V, Honda saw an opportunity to create a new entry-level crossover SUV model. The result is the all-new 2016 Honda HR-V. If Honda's Pilot is "papa" and its CR-V is "mama," then the HR-V should fit perfectly within the family as the "baby." Being the tyke of the family doesn't mean there's a lack of utility, though. Just like the subcompact Fit hatchback on which it's based, the HR-V has what Honda calls a "Magic Seat," which is a configurable rear seat that gives the HR-V a distinctive ability to take on bulky or long cargo items with relative ease. The HR-V also provides high fuel economy, a sporty driving feel, all-wheel drive and a solid collection of tech and convenience features for the money. If you want a crossover SUV but have found the mainstays a little too big or expensive, Honda's HR-V could very well meet your needs. 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine good for 141 horsepower and 127 pound-feet of torque. A continuously variable automatic transmission. All-wheel drive. Standard safety features for the Honda HR-V include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. Honda's Lane Watch blind-spot display is included. 17-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a configurable 60/40-split folding rear seat (Magic Seat) a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port. EX includes a sunroof, rear privacy glass, foglights, keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats, automatic climate control, a passenger-side blind spot camera (Honda's LaneWatch), a 7-inch touchscreen display, a six-speaker sound system (with an additional USB port) and HondaLink. Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
