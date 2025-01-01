$29,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Honda Odyssey
Touring
2016 Honda Odyssey
Touring
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,786KM
VIN 5FNRL5H96GB507740
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 122,786 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Honda Odyssey TouringOdometer: 122,786km
Sale Price: $29,990+ taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Second set of tires and rims
Highlight Features:--Front Collision Warning
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Blindspot Monitoring
-Adaptive Cruise Control
-DVD Entertainment Package
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Power Leather Memory Seats
-Heated Seats
-Power Doors
-In built Vacuum
-Navigation System
-Sunroof
-Power Lift Gate
-Push Button Start
-Parking Sensors and much more.
Welcome to WOWCARS Family!We feel delighted to welcome you to WOWCARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOWCARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.
Sale Price: $29,990+ taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Second set of tires and rims
Highlight Features:--Front Collision Warning
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Blindspot Monitoring
-Adaptive Cruise Control
-DVD Entertainment Package
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Power Leather Memory Seats
-Heated Seats
-Power Doors
-In built Vacuum
-Navigation System
-Sunroof
-Power Lift Gate
-Push Button Start
-Parking Sensors and much more.
Welcome to WOWCARS Family!We feel delighted to welcome you to WOWCARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOWCARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wow Cars
2020 Subaru Outback Touring 110,093 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Fusion SE 133,833 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Prius V Hybrid 144,900 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Wow Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2016 Honda Odyssey