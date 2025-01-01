Menu
2016 Honda Odyssey TouringOdometer: 122,786km <br/> Sale Price: $29,990+ taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> -Second set of tires and rims <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:--Front Collision Warning <br/> -Lane Keep Departure Warning <br/> -Blindspot Monitoring <br/> -Adaptive Cruise Control <br/> -DVD Entertainment Package <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Power Leather Memory Seats <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Power Doors <br/> -In built Vacuum <br/> -Navigation System <br/> -Sunroof <br/> -Power Lift Gate <br/> -Push Button Start <br/> -Parking Sensors and much more.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Description

2016 Honda Odyssey