2016 Honda Odyssey

94,000 KM

$29,989

+ tax & licensing
$29,989

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Honda Odyssey

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX-L LEATHER DVD SUNROOF 8 PASSENGER

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX-L LEATHER DVD SUNROOF 8 PASSENGER

Location

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

$29,989

+ taxes & licensing

94,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7772679
  Stock #: C3015
  VIN: 5FNRL5H65GB511784

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Dark Grey
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT FAMILY HAULER



Our Honda Odyssey EXL has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site Trades Welcome aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2016 Honda Odyssey continues its reign as one of the best minivans on the market. While a three-row SUV can also accommodate you and everyone else, Eight Passenger, the third-row seat is typically cramped, and luggage space is modest when it's deployed. The Odyssey's vast cabin, in contrast, ensures that both second- and third-row passengers will be comfortable, even if they're adults. The second row is highly configurable, too, particularly on the EX trim and above -- you can spread the seats apart to create more shoulder room or slide them around to open up more third-row space. Even with the third row in use, there are a useful 38.4 cubic feet of space in the rear to store luggage, strollers or whatever else you've got. But this Honda isn't just about functionality. The Odyssey comes pretty well equipped with features such as a power driver seat, a back-up camera and separate air-conditioning controls for front and rear passengers. Additional creature comforts, including a touchscreen interface, a rear seat entertainment system and rear sunshades. Another Odyssey hallmark is the way it drives. It's far from being a sports car, but among minivans, it's an agile handler, and its 3.5-liter V6 delivers quick acceleration and high fuel economy. EX model gets you 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, power-sliding side doors, keyless ignition and entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, two-way power lumbar adjustment for the driver, a multi-adjustable second-row seat, a removable front center console, second-row sunshades and a conversation mirror. The EX also features Honda's "LaneWatch" blind-spot camera system and an additional 7-inch touchscreen with HondaLink smartphone app integration (including smartphone-enabled Aha radio features). The EX-L additional features includes a power liftgate, forward-collision and lane-departure warning systems, a sunroof, a chilled storage box, leather seating (front and outboard second row) and heated front seats. Also included is the rear-seat entertainment system with the 115-volt power outlet. The 2016 Honda Odyssey comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags that cover all three rows and front-seat active head restraints. A rearview camera is standard on all models, with an upgraded multi-angle rearview camera on the EX-L. EX and above models come with Honda's "LaneWatch" blind-spot camera system, Forward-collision and lane-departure warning systems are standard on EX-L, The Odyssey earned five out of five stars for overall crash protection in government tests, with five stars for total frontal-impact safety and five stars for total side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave it a top rating of "Good" for its performance in the frontal-offset tests (both small and moderate overlaps) and the side-impact and roof-strength tests. It also earned a top rating in the seat/head restraint (whiplash protection) test.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Roof Rails
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
rear air
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

