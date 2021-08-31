2016 Honda Odyssey

$29,989 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7772679

7772679 Stock #: C3015

C3015 VIN: 5FNRL5H65GB511784

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Trunk Power Sliding Doors Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Garage door opener Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Block Heater Exterior Rear Spoiler tinted windows Roof Rails Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Comfort rear air Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features Premium Audio Entertainment Package Auto Dimming Mirrors Dual Air Controls 6 Speed Automatic Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.