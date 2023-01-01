Menu
2016 Honda Pilot

146,400 KM

Details Description Features

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2016 Honda Pilot

2016 Honda Pilot

Touring LEATHER SUNROOF AWD DVD NAV

2016 Honda Pilot

Touring LEATHER SUNROOF AWD DVD NAV

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

146,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10167318
  • Stock #: P2600
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H92GB504651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,400 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE



Our 2016 Honda Pilot Touring Edition has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle , Accident free with good service records. Financing available on site Trades Encouraged, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The Pilot is completely redesigned for the 2016 model year. When it comes to three-row SUVs that offer modern amenities, plenty of room for large families and surprising efficiency, the 2016 Honda Pilot is at the top of the list. It hits all the high notes for versatility, comfort and efficiency, not to mention Honda's reputation for reliability. the fully redesigned 2016 Honda Pilot has a more traditional crossover appearance. It's backed up by new improvements that have made this third-generation Pilot a better choice for a three-row large crossover than ever before.Pilot's interior is more modern, more refined and easier to see out of. The Pilot was always roomy and versatile, but extra leg- and headroom in the third row, in particular, makes it friendlier for passengers of all sizes. Up front, a new 8-inch touchscreen interface brings the Pilot up to date in terms of technology features and controls. The screen, givesthe Pilot's dash a clean look. The ride and handling are also improved thanks to a stiffer structure made with more high-strength steel and a weight reduction of about 250 pounds. The smooth ride is worthy of a luxury car. the sophisticated all-wheel-drive system provides impressive traction around corners (not to mention snow, mud or sand). The reduced weight also teams with a pair of new transmissions and 30 extra horsepower to raise fuel economy and provide more willing thrust. As a result of the 2016 changes, the Honda Pilot is now one of the best large crossovers. Standard safety features of the 2016 Honda Pilot include antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. The Honda LaneWatch blind-spot camera on the Touring, also comes with front and rear parking sensors. automatic headlights, fog lights, LED running lights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, remote engine start, the Honda Lane Watch blind-spot camera, dynamic guidelines for the rearview camera, three-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power adjustable driver seat (with two-way power lumbar), a conversation mirror, the 8-inch touchscreen interface, HondaLink smartphone-enabled features and an upgraded seven-speaker sound system with two additional higher powered USB ports, satellite radio and Pandora Internet radio control. Also included is the Intelligent Traction Management system that adds a Snow mode for the front-drive version and Snow/Sand/Mud modes with AWD. sunroof, a power tailgate, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather upholstery, one-touch sliding second-row seats, a four-way power adjustable front passenger seat, heated front seats and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The Touring further adds roof rails, a nine-speed automatic transmission, automatic engine start/stop, additional noise-reducing acoustic glass for the windows, front and rear parking sensors, driver memory settings, ambient interior lighting and a 10-speaker sound system. Honda Sensing package adaptive cruise control, a forward collision mitigation automatic braking system, a road departure intervention system, a forward collision warning system, and lane departure warning and intervention systems. Equipped with a navigation system and rear entertainment system that includes a single overhead screen.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

rear air

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
Hill Ascent Control
9 Speed Automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

