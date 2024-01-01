$14,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GL GUARANTEED APPROVAL
2016 Hyundai Elantra
GL GUARANTEED APPROVAL
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Certified
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDNET FREE
Our Hyundai Elantra has been through a Saskatchewan Safety Inspection and a presale inspection. fresh full synthetic oil service. Financing Available on site, Guaranteed approval, Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Just because you're buying a compact sedan doesn't mean it has to be boring. The 2016 Hyundai Elantra is one of the most stylish small sedans on the market, and we like how its generous feature content gives it a strong value proposition. powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 145 horsepower and 130 pound-feet of torque. Paired to a six-speed automatic Transmission. safety features for all 2016 Hyundai Elantra sedans include antilock disc brakes, hill-start assist, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. In government crash testing, the Elantra sedan received the top five-star rating overall, with four stars for total frontal crash protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Elantra earned a second-best "Acceptable" rating in the small-overlap frontal-offset crash test, but it garnered the top "Good" rating in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. Its seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. full power accessories, intermittent wipers, air-conditioning, cruise control, a trip computer, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and a USB port, 16-inch alloy wheels.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Siman Auto Sales
Siman Auto Sales
Call Dealer
306-546-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993