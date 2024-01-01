Menu
<p><strong>ACCIDNET FREE</strong></p> <p>Our Hyundai Elantra has been through a <strong>Saskatchewan Safety Inspection and a presale inspection. fresh full synthetic oil service. Financing Available on site, Guaranteed approval, Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. </strong>Just because you're buying a compact sedan doesn't mean it has to be boring. The 2016 Hyundai Elantra is one of the most stylish small sedans on the market, and we like how its generous feature content gives it a strong value proposition. powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 145 horsepower and 130 pound-feet of torque. Paired to a six-speed automatic Transmission. safety features for all 2016 Hyundai Elantra sedans include antilock disc brakes, hill-start assist, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. In government crash testing, the Elantra sedan received the top five-star rating overall, with four stars for total frontal crash protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Elantra earned a second-best "Acceptable" rating in the small-overlap frontal-offset crash test, but it garnered the top "Good" rating in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. Its seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. full power accessories, intermittent wipers, air-conditioning, cruise control, a trip computer, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and a USB port, 16-inch alloy wheels.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE5GH767352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Hyundai Elantra