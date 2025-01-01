$19,988+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Genesis
Coupe 3.8 R-Spec ULTIMATE PACKAGE
2016 Hyundai Genesis
Coupe 3.8 R-Spec ULTIMATE PACKAGE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P2946
- Mileage 110,200 KM
Vehicle Description
ALTIMATE PACKAGE GOOD SERVICE RECORDS
Our 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coup has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service new air filters , New front brakes, New Shocks and Struts, New Coil springs, New Muffler, Carfax reports good service records and no serious collisions. Financing Available on site, Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. foglights, LED daytime running lights and taillights, heated outside mirrors, variable intermittent wipers, keyless entry and ignition, automatic climate control, cloth upholstery, folding rear seatbacks, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a universal garage door opener, cruise control, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, R-Spec adds 19-inch alloy wheels with summer tires, firmer suspension tuning, larger Brembo brakes and a limited-slip rear differential. It also features front sport seats with more substantial side bolsters. top-of-the-line Ultimate gets you all the R-Spec performance-oriented hardware along with xenon headlights, "aero wipers" said to perform better at higher speeds, a sunroof, rear parking sensors and a rear spoiler. Inside, the Ultimate adds illuminated door sill plates, leather upholstery and door panel trim, a power-sliding driver seat with power lumbar adjustment, heated front seats, metallic interior trim, aluminum pedals, Hyundai's Blue Link telematics, a touchscreen navigation system with real-time traffic info and a 10-speaker Infinity audio system with satellite and HD radio.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Powertrain
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Siman Auto Sales
Siman Auto Sales
Call Dealer
306-546-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993