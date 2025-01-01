Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>ALTIMATE PACKAGE GOOD SERVICE RECORDS</strong></p> <p>Our 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coup has been through a <strong>presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service new air filters , New front brakes, New Shocks and Struts, New Coil springs, New Muffler, Carfax reports good service records and no serious collisions. Financing Available on site, Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. </strong>foglights, LED daytime running lights and taillights, heated outside mirrors, variable intermittent wipers, keyless entry and ignition, automatic climate control, cloth upholstery, folding rear seatbacks, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a universal garage door opener, cruise control, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, R-Spec adds 19-inch alloy wheels with summer tires, firmer suspension tuning, larger Brembo brakes and a limited-slip rear differential. It also features front sport seats with more substantial side bolsters. top-of-the-line Ultimate gets you all the R-Spec performance-oriented hardware along with xenon headlights, aero wipers said to perform better at higher speeds, a sunroof, rear parking sensors and a rear spoiler. Inside, the Ultimate adds illuminated door sill plates, leather upholstery and door panel trim, a power-sliding driver seat with power lumbar adjustment, heated front seats, metallic interior trim, aluminum pedals, Hyundais Blue Link telematics, a touchscreen navigation system with real-time traffic info and a 10-speaker Infinity audio system with satellite and HD radio.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2016 Hyundai Genesis

110,200 KM

Details Description Features

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe 3.8 R-Spec ULTIMATE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle
12454219

2016 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe 3.8 R-Spec ULTIMATE PACKAGE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 12454219
  2. 12454219
  3. 12454219
  4. 12454219
  5. 12454219
  6. 12454219
  7. 12454219
  8. 12454219
  9. 12454219
  10. 12454219
  11. 12454219
  12. 12454219
  13. 12454219
  14. 12454219
  15. 12454219
  16. 12454219
  17. 12454219
  18. 12454219
  19. 12454219
  20. 12454219
  21. 12454219
Contact Seller

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
110,200KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHHU6KJ0GU134702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P2946
  • Mileage 110,200 KM

Vehicle Description

ALTIMATE PACKAGE GOOD SERVICE RECORDS



Our 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coup has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service new air filters , New front brakes, New Shocks and Struts, New Coil springs, New Muffler, Carfax reports good service records and no serious collisions. Financing Available on site, Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. foglights, LED daytime running lights and taillights, heated outside mirrors, variable intermittent wipers, keyless entry and ignition, automatic climate control, cloth upholstery, folding rear seatbacks, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a universal garage door opener, cruise control, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, R-Spec adds 19-inch alloy wheels with summer tires, firmer suspension tuning, larger Brembo brakes and a limited-slip rear differential. It also features front sport seats with more substantial side bolsters. top-of-the-line Ultimate gets you all the R-Spec performance-oriented hardware along with xenon headlights, "aero wipers" said to perform better at higher speeds, a sunroof, rear parking sensors and a rear spoiler. Inside, the Ultimate adds illuminated door sill plates, leather upholstery and door panel trim, a power-sliding driver seat with power lumbar adjustment, heated front seats, metallic interior trim, aluminum pedals, Hyundai's Blue Link telematics, a touchscreen navigation system with real-time traffic info and a 10-speaker Infinity audio system with satellite and HD radio.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Power Gas Pedal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

Used 2012 Ford Escape XLT LOW KM LEATHER AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2012 Ford Escape XLT LOW KM LEATHER AWD 133,500 KM $11,998 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Durango SXT 7 PASSENGER V6 ALL WHEEL DRIVE for sale in Regina, SK
2013 Dodge Durango SXT 7 PASSENGER V6 ALL WHEEL DRIVE 168,500 KM $15,988 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade LEATHER SUNROOF AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2012 Cadillac Escalade LEATHER SUNROOF AWD 204,800 KM $24,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2016 Hyundai Genesis