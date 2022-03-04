$21,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.0T Limited Adventure Edition LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8621756
- Stock #: CRAW3048
- VIN: 5XYZUDLA9GG363909
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,400 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE FRESH SASKATCHEWAN SAFETY
Our 2016 Hyundai Santa fe Adventure Edition has been through a Saskatchewan Safety Inspection. and a Pre sale inspection New SHORT BLOCK ASSEMBLY INCLUDING TIMING CHAIN AND GEARS, New battery and Starter. Fresh full synthetic oil service.Carafax reports One Owner Accident Free. Financing Available on site Trades Welcome, Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. rear spoiler, LED headlight accents, tinted rear windows, heated side mirrors, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 40/20/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack. automatic headlights, foglights, roof rack side rails, a windshield wiper de-icer, heated front seats, a rearview camera, Hyundai's Blue Link telematics system and an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar support) The Premium package requires the Popular Equipment package and includes keyless entry and ignition, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a power front passenger seat, sliding 60/40-split rear seats (with remote folding latches in the cargo area), dual-zone automatic climate control, upgraded gauges, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, manual rear window sunshades and a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert. The Technology package requires the Premium package and adds rear parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, a hands-free power liftgate, a heated steering wheel, driver memory settings, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system and a 10-speaker Dimension audio system. The 2.0T trim level comes with most of the contents of the Popular Equipment and Premium Equipment packages, along with a more powerful turbocharged engine, 18-inch wheels and the hands-free power liftgate. Optional on 2.0T models is the Ultimate package, which includes most of the contents of the Technology package and adds 19-inch wheels, xenon headlights, LED taillights and a 12-speaker Infinity surround-sound audio system. antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, active front head restraints, a hill-holder feature and hill descent control. In government crash testing, the Santa Fe Sport earned a perfect five-star rating overall, with five stars for total frontal-impact safety and five stars for total side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Santa Fe Sport its top score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset crash test but a second-worst "Marginal" score in the small-overlap frontal-offset test. In the side-impact, roof-strength and seat/head restraint design (whiplash protection) tests, the Santa Fe Sport earned a "Good" rating.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
