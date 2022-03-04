Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

172,400 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Limited Adventure Edition LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Limited Adventure Edition LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 8621756
  2. 8621756
  3. 8621756
  4. 8621756
  5. 8621756
  6. 8621756
  7. 8621756
  8. 8621756
  9. 8621756
  10. 8621756
  11. 8621756
  12. 8621756
  13. 8621756
  14. 8621756
  15. 8621756
  16. 8621756
  17. 8621756
  18. 8621756
  19. 8621756
  20. 8621756
  21. 8621756
  22. 8621756
  23. 8621756
  24. 8621756
  25. 8621756
  26. 8621756
  27. 8621756
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

172,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8621756
  • Stock #: CRAW3048
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA9GG363909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,400 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE FRESH SASKATCHEWAN SAFETY



Our 2016 Hyundai Santa fe Adventure Edition has been through a Saskatchewan Safety Inspection. and a Pre sale inspection New SHORT BLOCK ASSEMBLY INCLUDING TIMING CHAIN AND GEARS, New battery and Starter. Fresh full synthetic oil service.Carafax reports One Owner Accident Free. Financing Available on site Trades Welcome, Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. rear spoiler, LED headlight accents, tinted rear windows, heated side mirrors, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 40/20/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack. automatic headlights, foglights, roof rack side rails, a windshield wiper de-icer, heated front seats, a rearview camera, Hyundai's Blue Link telematics system and an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar support) The Premium package requires the Popular Equipment package and includes keyless entry and ignition, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a power front passenger seat, sliding 60/40-split rear seats (with remote folding latches in the cargo area), dual-zone automatic climate control, upgraded gauges, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, manual rear window sunshades and a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert. The Technology package requires the Premium package and adds rear parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, a hands-free power liftgate, a heated steering wheel, driver memory settings, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system and a 10-speaker Dimension audio system. The 2.0T trim level comes with most of the contents of the Popular Equipment and Premium Equipment packages, along with a more powerful turbocharged engine, 18-inch wheels and the hands-free power liftgate. Optional on 2.0T models is the Ultimate package, which includes most of the contents of the Technology package and adds 19-inch wheels, xenon headlights, LED taillights and a 12-speaker Infinity surround-sound audio system. antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, active front head restraints, a hill-holder feature and hill descent control. In government crash testing, the Santa Fe Sport earned a perfect five-star rating overall, with five stars for total frontal-impact safety and five stars for total side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Santa Fe Sport its top score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset crash test but a second-worst "Marginal" score in the small-overlap frontal-offset test. In the side-impact, roof-strength and seat/head restraint design (whiplash protection) tests, the Santa Fe Sport earned a "Good" rating.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 172,400 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda CX-9 GS N...
 182,600 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Ridgeline...
 142,200 KM
$25,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory