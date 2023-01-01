$20,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk WHOLESALE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$20,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10387623
- Stock #: w501
- VIN: 1C4PJMBSXGW339888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,508 KM
Vehicle Description
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!
This 2016 Jeep CHEROKEE TrailHawk is a SHARP looking SUV. It was locally owned - and it has been well maintained! It has no major accidents or claims on the Carfax history. The 2016 Cherokee can deliver plenty of off-roading capability, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. It's worth a look if you're shopping for a small SUV. The small crossover segment is one of the most competitive in the industry, filled with affordable, well-equipped and comfortable vehicles. The 2016 Jeep Cherokee looks to distinguish itself by offering those traits plus the allure of Jeep's legendary off-road capability. Additionally, the Cherokee features a roomy interior with straightforward controls and ample sound insulation, this Jeep's got a lot going for it. As for the Cherokee's off-road credentials, they're mainly associated with the Trailhawk model, which is easily recognizable by its tough-guy looks and higher ride height. The Trailhawk gets a robust four-wheel-drive system with low-range gearing and adds an exclusive locking rear differential. With 8.7 inches of ground clearance and skid plates, the Cherokee Trailhawk can venture into terrain normally reserved for off-road-ready SUVs like the Toyota 4Runner and Jeep's own Wrangler. This 2016 JEEP CHEROKEE TRAILHAWK has a 3.2-liter V6 that makes 271 hp and 239 lb-ft of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard with both engines. A tow package is available on all 2016 Jeep Cherokees and gives V6 models a healthy 4,500-pound towing capacity. Standard safety equipment on all 2016 Jeep Cherokees includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front- and rear-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. A rearview camera is also standard. The off-road-themed Trailhawk comes with an advanced four-wheel-drive system (Active Drive II) and also boasts slightly wider 17-inch wheels and all-terrain tires, increased ground clearance, off-road-oriented suspension tuning, a locking rear differential, hill ascent and descent control, skid plates, tow hooks, unique exterior trim, cloth and leather upholstery, a larger driver information display with color graphics, the 8.4-inch touchscreen and satellite radio.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from. The 2016 Cherokee can deliver plenty of off-roading capability, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. It's worth a look if you're shopping for a small SUV.
