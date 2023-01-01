Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Cherokee

174,508 KM

Details Description Features

$20,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk WHOLESALE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk WHOLESALE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Contact Seller

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
174,508KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10387623
  • Stock #: w501
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBSXGW339888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,508 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



This 2016 Jeep CHEROKEE TrailHawk is a SHARP looking SUV. It was locally owned - and it has been well maintained! It has no major accidents or claims on the Carfax history. The 2016 Cherokee can deliver plenty of off-roading capability, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. It's worth a look if you're shopping for a small SUV. The small crossover segment is one of the most competitive in the industry, filled with affordable, well-equipped and comfortable vehicles. The 2016 Jeep Cherokee looks to distinguish itself by offering those traits plus the allure of Jeep's legendary off-road capability. Additionally, the Cherokee features a roomy interior with straightforward controls and ample sound insulation, this Jeep's got a lot going for it. As for the Cherokee's off-road credentials, they're mainly associated with the Trailhawk model, which is easily recognizable by its tough-guy looks and higher ride height. The Trailhawk gets a robust four-wheel-drive system with low-range gearing and adds an exclusive locking rear differential. With 8.7 inches of ground clearance and skid plates, the Cherokee Trailhawk can venture into terrain normally reserved for off-road-ready SUVs like the Toyota 4Runner and Jeep's own Wrangler. This 2016 JEEP CHEROKEE TRAILHAWK has a 3.2-liter V6 that makes 271 hp and 239 lb-ft of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard with both engines. A tow package is available on all 2016 Jeep Cherokees and gives V6 models a healthy 4,500-pound towing capacity. Standard safety equipment on all 2016 Jeep Cherokees includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front- and rear-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. A rearview camera is also standard. The off-road-themed Trailhawk comes with an advanced four-wheel-drive system (Active Drive II) and also boasts slightly wider 17-inch wheels and all-terrain tires, increased ground clearance, off-road-oriented suspension tuning, a locking rear differential, hill ascent and descent control, skid plates, tow hooks, unique exterior trim, cloth and leather upholstery, a larger driver information display with color graphics, the 8.4-inch touchscreen and satellite radio.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from. The 2016 Cherokee can deliver plenty of off-roading capability, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. It's worth a look if you're shopping for a small SUV.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Entertainment Package
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Extended Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2012 Hyundai Santa F...
 171,900 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 63,200 KM
$20,998 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee T...
 174,508 KM
$20,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory