2016 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4x4Odometer: 136,351km <br/> Price: $18,990+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:--Alloy Wheels <br/> -All Wheel Drive <br/> -Power seats <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Heated Steering Wheel <br/> -Snow/Sports mode <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Power Tail gate <br/> -Tow Hitch <br/> -Push Button Start <br/> -Remote Start <br/> -Bluetooth Connectivity <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> Financing Available Welcome to WOW CARS Family! <br/> Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8 <br/>

2016 Jeep Cherokee

136,531 KM

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee

Latitude 4x4

12538603

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Latitude 4x4

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,531KM
VIN 1C4PJMCS3GW266250

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 136,531 KM

2016 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4x4Odometer: 136,351km
Price: $18,990+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents


Highlight Features:--Alloy Wheels
-All Wheel Drive
-Power seats
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Snow/Sports mode
-Backup-Camera
-Power Tail gate
-Tow Hitch
-Push Button Start
-Remote Start
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Cruise Control and much more.

Financing Available Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2016 Jeep Cherokee