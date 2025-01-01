$18,998+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$18,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,800 KM
Vehicle Description
## Ready for Adventure. Built for Comfort.
**Introducing the 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk.**
Conquer the urban jungle and the Saskatchewan backroads with the ultimate blend of legendary Jeep capability and top-of-the-line luxury features.
### Premium Comfort & Safety:
* **Supreme Seating:** Experience year-round comfort with **Heated and Cooled Leather Power Seats with Memory**perfectly adjusted every time you get in.
* **Ultimate Convenience:** Stay warm with a **Heated Steering Wheel** and enjoy easy cargo access with the **Power Liftgate**.
* **Drive with Confidence:** Equipped with **Blind Spot Detection** and advanced **Distance Pacing Cruise Control** to maintain a safe speed and following distance automatically.
* **Effortless Parking:** Maneuver into any spot easily using the **Reverse Sensors and Camera**.
* **Connected & Entertained:** Features include **Navigation**, **SiriusXM Radio**, and **Bluetooth** connectivity.
### Proven Reliability & History:
* **Sun-Drenched Views:** Enjoy an open-air feel with the expansive **Panoramic Sunroof**.
* **Worry-Free Purchase:** Our **Carfax Report** confirms this Trailhawk is **Accident Free** and comes with **Excellent Service Records**. A vehicle you can depend on.
### Easy to Buy at Siman Auto Sales:
* **Guaranteed Easy Financing:** Secure the best deal with **Easy Financing Available** on site, working through **16 banks and lenders** to get you fast approval, regardless of your credit situation.
* **Trades Encouraged:** We will get you the best value for your trade-in vehicle!
* **Protection You Need:** Choose from a wide variety of **Extended Warranty Options** tailored to fit every need and budget.
**Siman Auto Sales: We are large enough to make a difference and small enough to care.**
Serving Saskatchewan for over 26 years, we are your trusted source with over 70 quality vehicles to choose from. **Check our reviews** and see why thousands choose Siman Auto Sales!
**Stop by today to experience the legendary Trailhawk for yourself!**
Vehicle Features
