Menu
Account
Sign In
## Ready for Adventure. Built for Comfort. **Introducing the 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk.** Conquer the urban jungle and the Saskatchewan backroads with the ultimate blend of legendary Jeep capability and top-of-the-line luxury features. ### Premium Comfort & Safety: * **Supreme Seating:** Experience year-round comfort with **Heated and Cooled Leather Power Seats with Memory**perfectly adjusted every time you get in. * **Ultimate Convenience:** Stay warm with a **Heated Steering Wheel** and enjoy easy cargo access with the **Power Liftgate**. * **Drive with Confidence:** Equipped with **Blind Spot Detection** and advanced **Distance Pacing Cruise Control** to maintain a safe speed and following distance automatically. * **Effortless Parking:** Maneuver into any spot easily using the **Reverse Sensors and Camera**. * **Connected & Entertained:** Features include **Navigation**, **SiriusXM Radio**, and **Bluetooth** connectivity. ### Proven Reliability & History: * **Sun-Drenched Views:** Enjoy an open-air feel with the expansive **Panoramic Sunroof**. * **Worry-Free Purchase:** Our **Carfax Report** confirms this Trailhawk is **Accident Free** and comes with **Excellent Service Records**. A vehicle you can depend on. ### Easy to Buy at Siman Auto Sales: * **Guaranteed Easy Financing:** Secure the best deal with **Easy Financing Available** on site, working through **16 banks and lenders** to get you fast approval, regardless of your credit situation. * **Trades Encouraged:** We will get you the best value for your trade-in vehicle! * **Protection You Need:** Choose from a wide variety of **Extended Warranty Options** tailored to fit every need and budget. **Siman Auto Sales: We are large enough to make a difference and small enough to care.** Serving Saskatchewan for over 26 years, we are your trusted source with over 70 quality vehicles to choose from. **Check our reviews** and see why thousands choose Siman Auto Sales! **Stop by today to experience the legendary Trailhawk for yourself!**

2016 Jeep Cherokee

145,800 KM

Details Description Features

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS

Watch This Vehicle
13090292

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 13090292
  2. 13090292
  3. 13090292
  4. 13090292
  5. 13090292
  6. 13090292
  7. 13090292
  8. 13090292
  9. 13090292
  10. 13090292
  11. 13090292
  12. 13090292
  13. 13090292
  14. 13090292
  15. 13090292
  16. 13090292
  17. 13090292
  18. 13090292
  19. 13090292
  20. 13090292
  21. 13090292
  22. 13090292
  23. 13090292
  24. 13090292
  25. 13090292
  26. 13090292
Contact Seller

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBS8GW337928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,800 KM

Vehicle Description

## Ready for Adventure. Built for Comfort.

**Introducing the 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk.**

Conquer the urban jungle and the Saskatchewan backroads with the ultimate blend of legendary Jeep capability and top-of-the-line luxury features.

### Premium Comfort & Safety:
* **Supreme Seating:** Experience year-round comfort with **Heated and Cooled Leather Power Seats with Memory**perfectly adjusted every time you get in.
* **Ultimate Convenience:** Stay warm with a **Heated Steering Wheel** and enjoy easy cargo access with the **Power Liftgate**.
* **Drive with Confidence:** Equipped with **Blind Spot Detection** and advanced **Distance Pacing Cruise Control** to maintain a safe speed and following distance automatically.
* **Effortless Parking:** Maneuver into any spot easily using the **Reverse Sensors and Camera**.
* **Connected & Entertained:** Features include **Navigation**, **SiriusXM Radio**, and **Bluetooth** connectivity.

### Proven Reliability & History:
* **Sun-Drenched Views:** Enjoy an open-air feel with the expansive **Panoramic Sunroof**.
* **Worry-Free Purchase:** Our **Carfax Report** confirms this Trailhawk is **Accident Free** and comes with **Excellent Service Records**. A vehicle you can depend on.

### Easy to Buy at Siman Auto Sales:
* **Guaranteed Easy Financing:** Secure the best deal with **Easy Financing Available** on site, working through **16 banks and lenders** to get you fast approval, regardless of your credit situation.
* **Trades Encouraged:** We will get you the best value for your trade-in vehicle!
* **Protection You Need:** Choose from a wide variety of **Extended Warranty Options** tailored to fit every need and budget.

**Siman Auto Sales: We are large enough to make a difference and small enough to care.**

Serving Saskatchewan for over 26 years, we are your trusted source with over 70 quality vehicles to choose from. **Check our reviews** and see why thousands choose Siman Auto Sales!

**Stop by today to experience the legendary Trailhawk for yourself!**

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS for sale in Regina, SK
2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS 145,800 KM $18,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS 102,600 KM $19,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo LEATHER SUNROOF AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo LEATHER SUNROOF AWD 82,500 KM $28,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2016 Jeep Cherokee