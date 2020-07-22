Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

91,490 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-994-9416

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-994-9416

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

91,490KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5595702
  • Stock #: L0829A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS8GW338433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RHINO
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,490 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare Rhino Color, Fully Equipped Trailhawk with Heated and Ventilated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Dual Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Navigation and much much more!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Leather Interior Group
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
3.517 Axle Ratio
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM
Rhino
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE DRIVE II (STD)
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 3.251 Axle Ratio 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Bright Dual Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler
Requires Subscription
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Season Floor Mats
SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Blind-Spot/RR Cross-Path Detection Pwr Htd Mirrors w/Signals & Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Jeep Off-Road Accessory Kit 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
VENTILATED & MEMORY SEAT GROUP -inc: Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Pwr Htd Mirrors w/Signals & Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Fro...
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Start System A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Mic Remote Pr...
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

