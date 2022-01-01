Menu
2016 Jeep Compass

138,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,989

+ tax & licensing
$19,989

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2016 Jeep Compass

2016 Jeep Compass

Sport/North LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

2016 Jeep Compass

Sport/North LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$19,989

+ taxes & licensing

138,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8096218
  Stock #: P2226
  VIN: 1C4NJDABXGD770803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HIGH ALTITUDE EDITION LEATHER SUNROOF AWD



Our Jeep Compass has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, new tires all around. Carfax reports no serious collisions . Financing Available on site trades welcome, aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The High Altitude Edition package, offered only on the Latitude, adds unique 17-inch wheels, a sunroof, additional chrome exterior trim, leather upholstery and a six-way power driver seat with manual lumbar adjustment. The Sun and Sound group bundles the Premium Sound package with a sunroof. 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 172 hp and 165 lb-ft of torque. paired to a six-speed automatic handles the shifting. Standard safety features for all Jeep Compass models include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. All-wheel-drive models get disc brakes front and rear.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

