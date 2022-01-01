2016 Jeep Compass

+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
+ taxes & licensing
HIGH ALTITUDE EDITION LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
Our Jeep Compass has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, new tires all around. Carfax reports no serious collisions . Financing Available on site trades welcome, aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The High Altitude Edition package, offered only on the Latitude, adds unique 17-inch wheels, a sunroof, additional chrome exterior trim, leather upholstery and a six-way power driver seat with manual lumbar adjustment. The Sun and Sound group bundles the Premium Sound package with a sunroof. 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 172 hp and 165 lb-ft of torque. paired to a six-speed automatic handles the shifting. Standard safety features for all Jeep Compass models include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. All-wheel-drive models get disc brakes front and rear.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
