2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

33,661 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

LIMITED 4WD

LIMITED 4WD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

33,661KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10025856
  • Stock #: 43653A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Light Beige/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,661 KM

Vehicle Description

**SO MANY GREAT FEATURES!** This Velvet Red Pearl Grand Cherokee Limited is equipped with the Quadra-Trac 4x4 system and Selec-Terrain that lets you customize your drive to auto, snow, sand, mud or rock settings. This SUV comes equipped with a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine. The Grand Cherokee Limited does not compromise with leather upholstery, chrome exterior trim, 18 inch wheels, dual exhaust outlets, front and rear heated seats, 5 inch touch screen, nine speakers with an amplifier, Bluetooth, remote start, power driver and passenger seats, back up camera, power liftgate and heated steering wheel. Contact us today for a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Velvet Red Pearl
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SATIN CARBON ALUM W/GREY PKTS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23H LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)
TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS -inc: Bridgestone Brand Tires
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 8.4" Touchscreen SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details
LUXURY GROUP II -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Radio: Uconnect 8.4" SiriusXM/Hands-Free 8.4" Touchscreen SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription Nav-Rea...
LIGHT BEIGE/BLACK LEATHER-FACED W/VENTILATED INSERTS

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

306-525-5211
