$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-229-5207
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee
LIMITED 4WD
Location
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7
866-229-5207
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10025856
- Stock #: 43653A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
- Interior Colour Light Beige/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 33,661 KM
Vehicle Description
**SO MANY GREAT FEATURES!** This Velvet Red Pearl Grand Cherokee Limited is equipped with the Quadra-Trac 4x4 system and Selec-Terrain that lets you customize your drive to auto, snow, sand, mud or rock settings. This SUV comes equipped with a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine. The Grand Cherokee Limited does not compromise with leather upholstery, chrome exterior trim, 18 inch wheels, dual exhaust outlets, front and rear heated seats, 5 inch touch screen, nine speakers with an amplifier, Bluetooth, remote start, power driver and passenger seats, back up camera, power liftgate and heated steering wheel. Contact us today for a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.