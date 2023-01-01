Menu
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

26,122 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Overland

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

26,122KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10496076
  • Stock #: 23JGC141A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Light Frost/Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,122 KM

Vehicle Description

Grand Cherokee (5.7L) Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Only 26,122 Miles! Delivers 22 Highway MPG and 14 City MPG! This Jeep Grand Cherokee delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK), TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR.* This Jeep Grand Cherokee Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28P , LIGHT FROST/BROWN, LEATHER TRIM SEATS W/EDGE WELTING, GVWR: 6,800 LBS, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 MDS VVT, BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT, BLIND SPOT & CROSS PATH DETECTION, ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY GROUP, 3.09 REAR AXLE RATIO, 19 SPEAKERS HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Aluminum.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a dependable Grand Cherokee today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.09 Rear Axle Ratio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection
Bright White Clearcoat
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
GVWR: 6 800 LBS
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" ALUMINUM (STD)
LIGHT FROST/BROWN LEATHER TRIM SEATS W/EDGE WELTING
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK)
TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR (STD)
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
19 SPEAKERS HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO -inc: 825 Watt Amplifier
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28P -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) (DFK)
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 MDS VVT -inc: 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio 230MM Rear Axle 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery GVWR: 6 800 lbs Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc HD Brakes
ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Advanced Brake Assist Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Full Speed FWD Collision Warn Plus

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

