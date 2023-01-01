$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
- Listing ID: 10496076
- Stock #: 23JGC141A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Light Frost/Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 26,122 KM
Vehicle Description
Grand Cherokee (5.7L) Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Only 26,122 Miles! Delivers 22 Highway MPG and 14 City MPG! This Jeep Grand Cherokee delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (DFK), TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR. This Jeep Grand Cherokee Features the Following Options: QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28P, LIGHT FROST/BROWN, LEATHER TRIM SEATS W/EDGE WELTING, GVWR: 6,800 LBS, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 MDS VVT, BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT, BLIND SPOT & CROSS PATH DETECTION, ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY GROUP, 3.09 REAR AXLE RATIO, 19 SPEAKERS HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Aluminum.
Vehicle Features
