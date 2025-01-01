$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo - One Owner!
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
154,734KM
VIN 1C4RJFAG4GC420517
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 154,734 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo AWDOdometer: 154,734km
Price: $18,995+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-One Owner
Highlight Features:--Alloy Wheels
-Power Heated seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Remote Starter
-Push button Start
-Backup-Camera
-Parking Sensors
-Snow Mode, Sport Mode
-Power Heated side mirrors
-4WD Lock
-Engine Start/Stop
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee