2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo AWD

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

154,734 KM

Details Description

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo - One Owner!

12729711

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo - One Owner!

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,734KM
VIN 1C4RJFAG4GC420517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 154,734 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo AWDOdometer: 154,734km
Price: $18,995+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-One Owner


Highlight Features:--Alloy Wheels
-Power Heated seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Remote Starter
-Push button Start
-Backup-Camera
-Parking Sensors
-Snow Mode, Sport Mode
-Power Heated side mirrors
-4WD Lock
-Engine Start/Stop
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Local Delivery

Email Wow Cars

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-XXXX

639-590-7118

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee