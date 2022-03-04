$CALL+ tax & licensing
Taylor Audi
306-347-2834
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee
SRT
775 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8G3
61,021KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8487954
- Stock #: 2201641
- VIN: 1C4RJFDJ8GC457156
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 2201641
- Mileage 61,021 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
Taylor Audi
775 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8G3