Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

61,021 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Audi

306-347-2834

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SRT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SRT

Location

Taylor Audi

775 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8G3

306-347-2834

  1. 8487954
  2. 8487954
  3. 8487954
  4. 8487954
  5. 8487954
  6. 8487954
  7. 8487954
  8. 8487954
  9. 8487954
  10. 8487954
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

61,021KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8487954
  • Stock #: 2201641
  • VIN: 1C4RJFDJ8GC457156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 2201641
  • Mileage 61,021 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Audi

2018 Ford Edge SEL
 38,941 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 61,355 KM
$42,795 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q5 45 Prog...
 70,155 KM
$47,795 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Audi

Taylor Audi

Taylor Audi

775 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8G3

Call Dealer

306-347-XXXX

(click to show)

306-347-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory