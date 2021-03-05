+ taxes & licensing
Our 2016 Jeep Patriot High Altitude edition has been through a presale inspection. Replacement engine with only 56,777 km recently installed , documentation available. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site , Guaranteed Approval, Trades Welcome, Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. roof rails, foglights, cruise control, tinted rear windows, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth connectivity and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. include air-conditioning, black steel or alloy wheels and an upgraded stereo with a six-CD/DVD changer. The optional Power Value Group adds upgraded exterior trim, power accessories (windows, locks and mirrors), heated mirrors, remote keyless entry and automatic headlights. The Sport SE package adds 17-inch gray alloy wheels, gloss-gray exterior trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with integrated audio controls, heated front seats,reclining rear seatbacks and a 115-volt power outlet.the High Altitude package consists of unique 17-inch alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim, a sunroof, leather upholstery and a power driver seat.rearview camera.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
