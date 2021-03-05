Menu
2016 Jeep Patriot

124,100 KM

Details Description Features

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Sport/North LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

124,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6639782
  • Stock #: CBK2967
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB2GD740269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CBK2967
  • Mileage 124,100 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCEPTIONAL VALUE



Our 2016 Jeep Patriot High Altitude edition has been through a presale inspection. Replacement engine with only 56,777 km recently installed , documentation available. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site , Guaranteed Approval, Trades Welcome, Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. roof rails, foglights, cruise control, tinted rear windows, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth connectivity and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. include air-conditioning, black steel or alloy wheels and an upgraded stereo with a six-CD/DVD changer. The optional Power Value Group adds upgraded exterior trim, power accessories (windows, locks and mirrors), heated mirrors, remote keyless entry and automatic headlights. The Sport SE package adds 17-inch gray alloy wheels, gloss-gray exterior trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with integrated audio controls, heated front seats,reclining rear seatbacks and a 115-volt power outlet.the High Altitude package consists of unique 17-inch alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim, a sunroof, leather upholstery and a power driver seat.rearview camera.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Garage door opener
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
Hill Ascent Control
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

