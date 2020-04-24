2016 Jeep Renegade

- Media / Nav / Comm
- Compass
- 6 Speakers
- Integrated roof antenna
- Convenience
- Block Heater
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Trim
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Body-coloured door handles
- Black grille w/chrome accents
- Safety
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Rear child safety locks
- Windows
- Powertrain
- Suspension
- Normal Duty Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Exterior
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Comfort
- Additional Features
- 160 Amp Alternator
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Digital/Analog Display
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Valet Function
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- Leather Gear Shift Knob
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM
- Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Black Side Windows Trim
- 48 L Fuel Tank
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
- Sliding Front Centre Armrest
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4
- Electric Power-Assist Steering
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Streaming Audio
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Coloured Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- 4 Skid Plates
- Tires: P215/65R17 AT
- 4.334 Axle Ratio
- GVWR: 2,044 kgs (4,508 lbs)
- Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
