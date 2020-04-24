2016 Jeep Renegade

Media / Nav / Comm Compass

6 Speakers

Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Body-coloured door handles

Black grille w/chrome accents Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Suspension Normal Duty Suspension

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features 160 Amp Alternator

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Electronic Transfer Case

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Valet Function

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 12V DC Power Outlets

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers

Redundant Digital Speedometer

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Leather Gear Shift Knob

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM

Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel

Roof Rack Rails Only

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Black Side Windows Trim

48 L Fuel Tank

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

Sliding Front Centre Armrest

2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4

Electric Power-Assist Steering

Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Streaming Audio

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Coloured Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

4 Skid Plates

Tires: P215/65R17 AT

4.334 Axle Ratio

GVWR: 2,044 kgs (4,508 lbs)

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.