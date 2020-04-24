Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Jeep Renegade

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Renegade

Trailhawk

Location

Roadway Auto and Sport Inc

1140 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R 2R1

306-522-5526

  1. 4908966
  2. 4908966
  3. 4908966
  4. 4908966
  5. 4908966
  6. 4908966
  7. 4908966
  8. 4908966
  9. 4908966
  10. 4908966
  11. 4908966
  12. 4908966
  13. 4908966
  14. 4908966
  15. 4908966
  16. 4908966
  17. 4908966
  18. 4908966
  19. 4908966
  20. 4908966
  21. 4908966
  22. 4908966
  23. 4908966
  24. 4908966
  25. 4908966
  26. 4908966
Contact Seller

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,501KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4908966
  • Stock #: 14488
  • VIN: ZACCJBCT0GPC92250
Exterior Colour
Black (Black)
Interior Colour
Black (D5X9)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder

$76 Weekly
$19,980
Got weird credit? Don't know what you qualify for? Let our Team help. No one else has our experience. We have competitive finance plans for everyone. No Credit? Poor Credit? No Problem!! Our qualifications are simple! If you have a valid drivers licence, Canadian citizenship and at least one month on the job YOU WILL BE APPROVED Visit our website at www.roadwayautoandsport.com or call 306 522 5526 or text 306 999 5005 anytime.

Your Source for 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 pre-owned vehicles.
We Finance All Credit Situations Accepted.
No Credit Bad Credit Weird Credit New to Country
Zero (0) Down payment Plans Available (OAC).
We Will Pay Off your Loan on existing vehicle

Selling price of $19,980 plus applicable taxes, payments of $76 Weekly are based on 5.99 % APR OAC. Term of loans may vary based on credit history. Payments are based on a 72 month term with no penalties or fees for early payout.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • 6 Speakers
  • Integrated roof antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Suspension
  • Normal Duty Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Valet Function
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • Leather Gear Shift Knob
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • 48 L Fuel Tank
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • Sliding Front Centre Armrest
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Streaming Audio
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Coloured Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • 4 Skid Plates
  • Tires: P215/65R17 AT
  • 4.334 Axle Ratio
  • GVWR: 2,044 kgs (4,508 lbs)
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Roadway Auto and Sport Inc

2016 Ford Mustang Sh...
 11,190 KM
$54,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chrysler 300 300S
 39,875 KM
$27,677 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SPORT
 62,410 KM
$38,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Roadway Auto and Sport Inc

Roadway Auto and Sport Inc

1140 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R 2R1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-522-XXXX

(click to show)

306-522-5526

Send A Message