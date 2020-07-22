Menu
2016 Jeep Renegade

10,699 KM

Details Description Features

$22,475

+ tax & licensing
$22,475

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-994-9416

2016 Jeep Renegade

2016 Jeep Renegade

North

2016 Jeep Renegade

North

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-994-9416

$22,475

+ taxes & licensing

10,699KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5523363
  • Stock #: PP1983
  • VIN: ZACCJBBT0GPC89849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Colorado Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 10,699 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Back up Camera, Two Sets of Tires and much more!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Vinyl Shift Knob
WHEELS: 17" X 7.0" ALUMINUM
COLORADO RED
Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
3.734 Final Drive Ratio
Tires: 215/60R17 BSW AS Touring
PASSIVE ENTRY KEYLESS GO PACKAGE -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
Requires Subscription
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Windshield Wiper De-Icer Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Season Floor Mats
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 -inc: Tires: 215/60R17 BSW AS Touring 3.734 Final Drive Ratio Engine Oil Cooler Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

