2016 Jeep Renegade

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Remote Start System Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Turbocharged ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Vinyl Shift Knob WHEELS: 17" X 7.0" ALUMINUM COLORADO RED Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic 3.734 Final Drive Ratio Tires: 215/60R17 BSW AS Touring PASSIVE ENTRY KEYLESS GO PACKAGE -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Requires Subscription COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Windshield Wiper De-Icer Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Season Floor Mats ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 -inc: Tires: 215/60R17 BSW AS Touring 3.734 Final Drive Ratio Engine Oil Cooler Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Aluminum

