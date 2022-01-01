Menu
2016 Jeep Renegade

166,500 KM

Details Description Features

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2016 Jeep Renegade

2016 Jeep Renegade

Limited LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

2016 Jeep Renegade

Limited LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

166,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: P2216
  • VIN: ZACCJBDTXGPE09802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2216
  • Mileage 166,500 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED WITH FEATURES



Our Jeep Renegade Limited has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service , New Tires all around. Carfax reports no serious collisions. Financing Available on site trades Welcome, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The Jeep Renegade certainly isn't the first carlike Jeep, but it's the first one to prove that Jeep styling and playfulness can translate successfully to a subcompact crossover. It's rewarding to drive, yet still practical. The 2016 Jeep Renegade is a fine subcompact crossover SUV that has an abundance of character, is easy to drive and can surpass the competition when the road gets rocky.On-road, the distinctively styled Renegade is a peach. The ride is well-cushioned, with the suspension doing an admirable job of soaking up bumps and potholes. Jeep's intuitive infotainment system is placed front and center in an attractive cabin highlighted by plenty of headroom. The Renegade's small footprint makes it a cinch to place on the road, navigate tight streets or park in crowded lots.Latitude adds alloy wheels, roof rails, foglights, automatic headlights, heated power-adjustable outside mirrors, body-colored door handles and mirrors, air-conditioning, ambient LED lighting, a fold-flat front passenger seat, cruise control and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Electronic additions consist of a rearview camera, the Uconnect control interface with 5.0-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice commands, an additional USB port and a six-speaker audio system. Limited gets 18-inch wheels, dual exhaust tips, automatic wipers, dual-zone automatic climate control, an upgraded driver information display, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, remote engine start, a 115-volt power outlet, leather upholstery, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with four-way power lumbar), heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a leather-wrapped shift knob and a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat with pass-through. 2.4-liter four-cylinder that makes 180 hp and 175 lb-ft of torque. It is paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Four-wheel drive . 4WD Renegades have selectable drive modes for different terrains. The Renegade Trailhawk has a more advanced 4WD system that has enhanced low-speed off-road gearing and an extra drive mode. equipped with the Trailer Tow package, the Renegade with 4WD and the 2.4-liter engine can tow up to 2,000 pounds. antilock brakes, traction and stability control, driver knee airbag, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and hill start assist. A rearview camera. Uconnect Access uses embedded cellular technology to provide emergency and roadside assistance, remote door locking and stolen vehicle location services.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
9 Speed Automatic

