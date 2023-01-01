Menu
2016 Jeep Wrangler

139,812 KM

$25,967

+ tax & licensing
$25,967

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

2 **New Arrival**

2016 Jeep Wrangler

2 **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

$25,967

+ taxes & licensing

139,812KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 93177A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 139,812 KM

Vehicle Description

DEAL PENDINGCheck out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-497-7600 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Tires: P255/75R17 OWL On/Off Road
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" MOAB SILVER ALUMINUM

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alpine Premium Audio System

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Hydro Blue Pearl
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD)
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Chrome & Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Tire Pressure Monitoring System
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Glass Delete Sunrider Soft Top
RADIO: 130 AM/FM/CD (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23S -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Chrome & Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows Tires: P255/75R17 OWL On/Off Road Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Moab Silver Aluminum Leather-Wrapped St...

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

