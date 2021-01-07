Menu
2016 Jeep Wrangler

70,763 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Night Sky 4WD

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Night Sky 4WD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

70,763KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6598365
  • Stock #: 41490A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,763 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-985-5012 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 4-Pin Wiring Harness
RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH/AM/FM/CD/HDD -inc: Remote USB Port
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Glass Delete Sunrider Soft Top
BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/SPORT MESH INSERTS
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24A NIGHT SKY -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic Mid Gloss Granite Crystal Appliques MOPAR Black Tail Lamp Guards Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Lamp Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Power Hea...

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

