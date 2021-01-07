2016 Jeep Wrangler

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire BRIGHT WHITE ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 4-Pin Wiring Harness RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH/AM/FM/CD/HDD -inc: Remote USB Port BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Glass Delete Sunrider Soft Top BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/SPORT MESH INSERTS TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24A NIGHT SKY -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic Mid Gloss Granite Crystal Appliques MOPAR Black Tail Lamp Guards Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Lamp Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Power Hea...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.