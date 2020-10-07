2016 Kia Forte5

FRESH LOCAL TRADE.
LOOKS NEW.
NON SMOKER.
NO PETS.
NO ACCIDENTS.
2 SETS OF TIRES WITH ALLOY WHEELS.
ASK FOR D.K.
(306)502-4755
Thank you for taking the time to view our selection of great pre-owned vehicles.
Regina Mazda has been locally owned and operated for over 35 years. We continue to carry on the ideals of transparency and integrity. We maintain a friendly and inviting atmosphere, please feel free to stop in or call and talk to one of our friendly salespeople. The coffee is always on.
VIN number and CarProof are always available upon request.
Ask us about our great warranty options! We can set up a warranty that suits your needs and driving to ensure that you get the best value for your dollar.
Vehicle Features
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Sport tuned suspension
Front fog lamps
Rear child safety locks
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Integrated roof antenna
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Front-wheel drive
Black door handles
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest