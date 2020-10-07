Menu
2016 Kia Forte5

24,550 KM

Details Description Features

$17,800

+ tax & licensing
$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

Regina Mazda

306-543-3345

2016 Kia Forte5

2016 Kia Forte5

SX

2016 Kia Forte5

SX

Location

Regina Mazda

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

306-543-3345

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

24,550KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6125466
  • Stock #: 95925Z
  • VIN: KNAFZ5A3XG5595925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel Blue Metallic (Blue)
  • Interior Colour Black (WK)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 95925Z
  • Mileage 24,550 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH LOCAL TRADE.
LOOKS NEW.
NON SMOKER.
NO PETS.
NO ACCIDENTS.
2 SETS OF TIRES WITH ALLOY WHEELS.

ASK FOR D.K.
(306)502-4755

Thank you for taking the time to view our selection of great pre-owned vehicles.

Regina Mazda has been locally owned and operated for over 35 years. We continue to carry on the ideals of transparency and integrity. We maintain a friendly and inviting atmosphere, please feel free to stop in or call and talk to one of our friendly salespeople. The coffee is always on.
VIN number and CarProof are always available upon request.

Ask us about our great warranty options! We can set up a warranty that suits your needs and driving to ensure that you get the best value for your dollar.

Vehicle Features

Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Sport tuned suspension
Front fog lamps
Rear child safety locks
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Integrated roof antenna
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Front-wheel drive
Black door handles
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
4.47 Axle Ratio
50 L Fuel Tank
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Voice Activation
Instrument Panel Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjusting driver seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Tires: P225/40R18 -inc: Can't apply snow chains
Wheels: 18" Alloy -inc: Can't apply snow chains
Engine: 1.6L T-GDI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo -inc: AUX and USB input ports for MP3, Cluster (DOT Matrix LCD), UVO audio infotainment, 6 speakers, SiriusXM satellite, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Bluetooth wireless technology and voice activation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

