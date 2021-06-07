Menu
2016 Kia Optima

73,200 KM

Details Description Features

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2016 Kia Optima

2016 Kia Optima

EX LEATHER SUNROOF

2016 Kia Optima

EX LEATHER SUNROOF

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

73,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7261643
  Stock #: P2109
  VIN: 5XXGU4L39GG053613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,200 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTRA FEATURES EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS



Our Kia Optima has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle one owner, Accident Free, Low KM. Full Factory Warranty remaining to November 2 2021 or 100,000 km. Financing Available on site, Guaranteed Approval Trades Welcome, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2016 Kia Optima combines sporty styling with a strong value proposition that's hard to beat in the midsize sedan segment. Slightly longer, wider and taller than the car it replaces, this Kia is still a head-turner, but you'll need to take a hard look to notice the subtle differences. Underneath the skin is another story. High-strength steel is used extensively in the chassis, which Kia says makes for better structural rigidity, handling and high-speed stability. Alloy wheels, full power accessories, cruise control, air-conditioning, a six-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40-split rear seatback, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack. Convenience package adds an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), laminated (i.e., quieter) front door windows, power-folding heated mirrors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and driver memory settings. Also included are a few safety features, including a blind-spot monitor, rear parking sensors and rear cross-traffic alert. leather-wrapped steering wheel and keyless entry and ignition. LED taillights, two charge-only USB ports, dual-zone climate control, rear air-conditioning vents and an 8-inch touchscreen bundled with HD radio, a navigation system and Kia's Uvo infotainment system. heated steering wheel, leather upholstery. plus a panoramic sunroof, rear side window sunshades. 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 185 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission. safety features on the 2016 Kia Optima include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, a driver knee airbag, and side curtain airbags. A rearview camera. rear parking sensors, rear cross-traffic alert, a blind-spot monitoring system, The Uvo telematics system includes roadside assistance, collision notification and driver restrictions and tracking for secondary drivers.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
tinted windows
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Rear Hatch

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

