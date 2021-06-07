+ taxes & licensing
Our Kia Optima has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle one owner, Accident Free, Low KM. Full Factory Warranty remaining to November 2 2021 or 100,000 km. Financing Available on site, Guaranteed Approval Trades Welcome, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2016 Kia Optima combines sporty styling with a strong value proposition that's hard to beat in the midsize sedan segment. Slightly longer, wider and taller than the car it replaces, this Kia is still a head-turner, but you'll need to take a hard look to notice the subtle differences. Underneath the skin is another story. High-strength steel is used extensively in the chassis, which Kia says makes for better structural rigidity, handling and high-speed stability. Alloy wheels, full power accessories, cruise control, air-conditioning, a six-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40-split rear seatback, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack. Convenience package adds an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), laminated (i.e., quieter) front door windows, power-folding heated mirrors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and driver memory settings. Also included are a few safety features, including a blind-spot monitor, rear parking sensors and rear cross-traffic alert. leather-wrapped steering wheel and keyless entry and ignition. LED taillights, two charge-only USB ports, dual-zone climate control, rear air-conditioning vents and an 8-inch touchscreen bundled with HD radio, a navigation system and Kia's Uvo infotainment system. heated steering wheel, leather upholstery. plus a panoramic sunroof, rear side window sunshades. 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 185 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission. safety features on the 2016 Kia Optima include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, a driver knee airbag, and side curtain airbags. A rearview camera. rear parking sensors, rear cross-traffic alert, a blind-spot monitoring system, The Uvo telematics system includes roadside assistance, collision notification and driver restrictions and tracking for secondary drivers.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
