2016 Kia Rio
EX+ w/Sunroof LOW KM SUNROOF
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CBK3310
- Mileage 46,500 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM EXCELLENT CONDITION EX W/SUNROOF
Our 2016 Kia Rio has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with Low Km. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2016 Kia Rio is a solid pick in the subcompact sedan segment. It might win you over with its inviting cabin, strong engine performance and excellent value. Last redesigned back in 2012, the Kia Rio sports a handful of interior and exterior changes that help it remain a relevant option in the subcompact car class. Even without the upgrades, though, there's plenty to like about the 2016 Rio. It's also a standout in terms of interior space, offering a roomy backseat and a trunk to match. Like most other Kia models, the 2016 Rio's long list of available features and competitive price make it one of the value leaders in its class. The higher-end EX trims pack respectable rosters of technology features and creature comforts. 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine powers every 2016 Rio. With 138 horsepower, it makes the Rio one of the quicker subcompact cars available. Four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, a hill-start assist system, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Additionally, a rearview camera is included on our RIO. Power package includes Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity. EX includes the Power package's features and also adds 15-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a chrome grille surround, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a six-speaker audio system, cruise control, map lights, dual illuminated visor-mounted vanity mirrors, upgraded cloth upholstery, a soft-touch dash, padded armrests on the front doors and a sliding center console armrest and storage area.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
