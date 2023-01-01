Menu
2016 Kia Sorento

73,122 KM

Details Description

$25,598

+ tax & licensing
Wow Cars

639-590-7118

LX

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

73,122KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10011114
  • Stock #: W535
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA53GG127924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 73,122 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Kia Sorento LX 7 seater AWD includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-One Owner, No Accidents
-All Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Part Assist
-Power Heated Seats
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

