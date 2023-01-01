$21,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2016 Kia Sorento
2016 Kia Sorento
LX 7 SEATER
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
126,689KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9902510
- Stock #: W524
- VIN: 5XYPGDA50GG162467
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 126,689 KM
Vehicle Description
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-One Owner
-All Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Part Assist
-Power Heated Seats
-Remote Start
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Wow Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2