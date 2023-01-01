2016 Kia Soul

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 7 , 6 2 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10218846

10218846 Stock #: LW1212B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 97,621 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Interior Bucket Seats Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirror(s) Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.