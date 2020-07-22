Menu
2016 Kia Soul

99,700 KM

Details

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2016 Kia Soul

2016 Kia Soul

LX GUARANTEED APPROVAL

2016 Kia Soul

LX GUARANTEED APPROVAL

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

99,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5693187
  • Stock #: P1917
  • VIN: KNDJN2A21G7253413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,700 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE ON SITE



Our Kia Soul has been through a presale inspection, fresh full synthetic oil service, new spark plugs, new tires all around new battery and lower ball joints. Carfax Reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no collisions. Finance on site, Guaranteed approval, trades welcome aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2016 Kia Soul's funky styling, fun-to-drive attitude, extensive feature content and wagon-based practicality make it a great choice for an urban commuter or as an alternative to a small crossover. rear privacy glass, full power accessories, driver-selectable steering settings, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, cloth upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port. A Convenience package is available for models equipped with the automatic transmission, and it includes automatic headlights, a rearview camera and a 4.3-inch touchscreen. Cruise control and keyless entry. four-wheel antilock disc brakes, hill-start assist, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.In government crash tests, the Soul received a top five-star rating overall, with five stars for total frontal impact safety and total side-impact crash safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has also awarded the Soul top marks, giving it a "Good" score in the moderate-overlap and small-overlap frontal-offset impact tests as well as a "Good" score for the side-impact, roof-strength and seat/head restraint (whiplash protection) tests.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
tinted windows
6 Speed Automatic
Rear Hatch

