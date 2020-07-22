+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
+ taxes & licensing
FINANCE ON SITE
Our Kia Soul has been through a presale inspection, fresh full synthetic oil service, new spark plugs, new tires all around new battery and lower ball joints. Carfax Reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no collisions. Finance on site, Guaranteed approval, trades welcome aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2016 Kia Soul's funky styling, fun-to-drive attitude, extensive feature content and wagon-based practicality make it a great choice for an urban commuter or as an alternative to a small crossover. rear privacy glass, full power accessories, driver-selectable steering settings, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, cloth upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port. A Convenience package is available for models equipped with the automatic transmission, and it includes automatic headlights, a rearview camera and a 4.3-inch touchscreen. Cruise control and keyless entry. four-wheel antilock disc brakes, hill-start assist, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.In government crash tests, the Soul received a top five-star rating overall, with five stars for total frontal impact safety and total side-impact crash safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has also awarded the Soul top marks, giving it a "Good" score in the moderate-overlap and small-overlap frontal-offset impact tests as well as a "Good" score for the side-impact, roof-strength and seat/head restraint (whiplash protection) tests.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9