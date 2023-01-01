$16,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
2016 Kia Soul
LX GUARANTEED APPROVAL
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9502078
- Stock #: PT2473
- VIN: KNDJN2A22G7305471
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE GOOD SERVICE RECORDS
Our 2016 Kia Soul has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service . Carfax reports Accident Free, with good service records. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2016 Kia Soul's funky styling, fun-to-drive attitude, extensive feature content and wagon-based practicality make it a great choice for an urban commuter or as an alternative to a small crossover. As befitting a car of its dimensions, the 2016 Kia Soul is immensely practical. The interior is spacious, with plenty of headroom for front row occupants, and even rear seat passengers will find ample legroom. The cargo area is rather modest in size, but folding the rear seats reveals the true benefit of the boxy shape by tripling the amount of carrying capacity. safety equipment for all 2016 Kia Soul models includes four-wheel antilock disc brakes, hill-start assist, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.In government crash tests, the Soul received a top five-star rating overall, with five stars for total frontal impact safety and total side-impact crash safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has also awarded the Soul top marks, giving it a "Good" score in the moderate-overlap and small-overlap frontal-offset impact tests as well as a "Good" score for the side-impact, roof-strength and seat/head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. rear privacy glass, full power accessories, driver-selectable steering settings, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, cloth upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.