Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Sportage

134,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Sportage

2016 Kia Sportage

EX Luxury leather sunroof awd

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Sportage

EX Luxury leather sunroof awd

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 7469706
  2. 7469706
  3. 7469706
  4. 7469706
  5. 7469706
  6. 7469706
  7. 7469706
  8. 7469706
  9. 7469706
  10. 7469706
  11. 7469706
  12. 7469706
  13. 7469706
  14. 7469706
  15. 7469706
  16. 7469706
  17. 7469706
  18. 7469706
  19. 7469706
  20. 7469706
Contact Seller

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

134,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7469706
  • Stock #: P2138
  • VIN: KNDPCCAC8G7833644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LUXURY HEATED COOLED SEATS NAVIGATION DUAL SUNROOF



Our Kia Sportage has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, new Tires and Brakes all around. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with excellent service records. Financing Available on site trades welcome aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Kia often imbues its vehicles with a sporty vibe, and that's certainly apparent with the aptly named 2016 Kia Sportage. Throughout the production of this current generation, the Sportage has delivered both nimble handling and strong performance.rear privacy glass, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, full power accessories, cruise control, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio input jack and a USB port. rear spoiler, roof rails, a trip computer, a 4.3-inch touchscreen audio system, a rearview camera, illuminated vanity mirrors and a rear seat center armrest EX starts with all of the above and adds 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a six-way power driver seat (with adjustable lumbar support), heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and Kia's Uvo telematics system.EX Premium package gets you foglights, heated power-folding mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, rear parking sensors, a cooled glovebox, ventilated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 7-inch touchscreen display with voice controls, a navigation system and an upgraded Infinity sound system with HD radio.Standard safety features on all 2016 Kia Sportage models include antilock disc brakes, traction control and stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.Kia's Uvo telematics system, which is standard on the EX and LX trims, includes emergency and roadside assistance, stolen vehicle tracking, geo-fencing and speed tracking (allowing parents to set limits for teen drivers) and other smartphone-enabled features accessible via the Uvo app.In government crash tests, the all-wheel-drive Sportage earned a top overall rating of five stars, including five-star ratings for both frontal-impact and side-impact protection. The front-drive Sportage received a four-star overall rating, but still managed to earn five stars in both frontal- and side-impact testing.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Steering Wheel Controls
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Block Heater
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control
Rear Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2014 Ford Explorer L...
 102,000 KM
$23,998 + tax & lic
2009 Cadillac CTS 3....
 118,800 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Murano P...
 199,100 KM
$13,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory