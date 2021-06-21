+ taxes & licensing
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
LUXURY HEATED COOLED SEATS NAVIGATION DUAL SUNROOF
Our Kia Sportage has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, new Tires and Brakes all around. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with excellent service records. Financing Available on site trades welcome aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Kia often imbues its vehicles with a sporty vibe, and that's certainly apparent with the aptly named 2016 Kia Sportage. Throughout the production of this current generation, the Sportage has delivered both nimble handling and strong performance.rear privacy glass, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, full power accessories, cruise control, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio input jack and a USB port. rear spoiler, roof rails, a trip computer, a 4.3-inch touchscreen audio system, a rearview camera, illuminated vanity mirrors and a rear seat center armrest EX starts with all of the above and adds 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a six-way power driver seat (with adjustable lumbar support), heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and Kia's Uvo telematics system.EX Premium package gets you foglights, heated power-folding mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, rear parking sensors, a cooled glovebox, ventilated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 7-inch touchscreen display with voice controls, a navigation system and an upgraded Infinity sound system with HD radio.Standard safety features on all 2016 Kia Sportage models include antilock disc brakes, traction control and stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.Kia's Uvo telematics system, which is standard on the EX and LX trims, includes emergency and roadside assistance, stolen vehicle tracking, geo-fencing and speed tracking (allowing parents to set limits for teen drivers) and other smartphone-enabled features accessible via the Uvo app.In government crash tests, the all-wheel-drive Sportage earned a top overall rating of five stars, including five-star ratings for both frontal-impact and side-impact protection. The front-drive Sportage received a four-star overall rating, but still managed to earn five stars in both frontal- and side-impact testing.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
