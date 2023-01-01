Menu
2016 Lexus RX 350

83,440 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2016 Lexus RX 350

2016 Lexus RX 350

2016 Lexus RX 350

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

83,440KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10101861
  • Stock #: 2391231
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCA2GC022541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2391231
  • Mileage 83,440 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

