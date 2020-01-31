Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Lexus RX 350

One owner LOW mileage!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Lexus RX 350

One owner LOW mileage!

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 4656195
  2. 4656195
  3. 4656195
  4. 4656195
  5. 4656195
  6. 4656195
  7. 4656195
  8. 4656195
  9. 4656195
  10. 4656195
  11. 4656195
  12. 4656195
  13. 4656195
  14. 4656195
  15. 4656195
  16. 4656195
  17. 4656195
  18. 4656195
  19. 4656195
  20. 4656195
  21. 4656195
  22. 4656195
  23. 4656195
  24. 4656195
  25. 4656195
  26. 4656195
  27. 4656195
  28. 4656195
  29. 4656195
  30. 4656195
  31. 4656195
  32. 4656195
  33. 4656195
  34. 4656195
Contact Seller

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,500KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4656195
  • Stock #: 2090301
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCA2GC042630
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Brown
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
5-door

This one owner Certified Lexus is in great order. Nicely equipped with navigation system, power rear hatch, blue tooth, rear back up camera and so much more! Excellent finance terms available OAC on the spot! 163 point inspection by our certified Lexus Journeyman technicians for piece of mind motoring! Gorgeous in Blizzard white metallic paint.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Lexus

2018 Lexus RX 350 F ...
 32,000 KM
$62,900 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee L...
 30,000 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee L...
 26,000 KM
$37,900 + tax & lic
Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Send A Message