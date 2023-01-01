Menu
2016 Lexus RX 350

100,977 KM

Details Description Features

$37,900

+ tax & licensing
$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

100,977KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9820264
  • Stock #: 227112
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCA9GC041183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 227112
  • Mileage 100,977 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD, Black Leather.


3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 24V 8-Speed Automatic AWD


Reviews:
* Most owners rave about the RXs stunning cabin and high-tech features, and build quality is highly rated too. On all aspects of thrifty performance and driving comfort, the RX seems to satisfy, and some repeat owners say that the latest RX is the first thats eager to be driven spiritedly. Flexible cargo room and confident operation in slippery conditions help round out the package. Note that some owners describe the drive as serene and comfortable, even on units with up-sized wheels. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

