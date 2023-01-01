$37,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Lexus RX 350
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
100,977KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 227112
- VIN: 2T2BZMCA9GC041183
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
Vehicle Description
3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 24V 8-Speed Automatic AWD
Reviews:
* Most owners rave about the RXs stunning cabin and high-tech features, and build quality is highly rated too. On all aspects of thrifty performance and driving comfort, the RX seems to satisfy, and some repeat owners say that the latest RX is the first thats eager to be driven spiritedly. Flexible cargo room and confident operation in slippery conditions help round out the package. Note that some owners describe the drive as serene and comfortable, even on units with up-sized wheels. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5