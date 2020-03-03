Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

GT

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT

Location

Regina Mazda

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

306-543-3345

$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 80,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4752423
  • Stock #: 72276Z
  • VIN: JM3KE4DY8G0672276
Exterior Colour
Soul Red Mica (Red)
Interior Colour
Black (KC3)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Thank you for taking the time to view our selection of great pre-owned vehicles. Every one of our used vehicles was traded in at our store. They are all inspected, serviced, and documented. We wont sell junk, we wont try to hide anything about our cars. Most of our vehicles are local one or 2 owner cars.
We price everything for a quick sale because we are a small dealership and do not have a lot of room for used cars. We are also surrounded by the big dealer group stores that bring in vehicles from out of province and sell returned rental cars.

Shop local.
Deal with a store that honestly wants you as a customer and wants to build a long term relationship as your one stop vehicle destination.

Ask For me, D.K.
I want your business for as long as you need vehicles.

D.K.
Regina Mazda Sales
MOBILE-(306)502-4755

Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille w/chrome accents
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Integrated roof antenna
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • 100 amp alternator
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
  • Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
  • Tires: P225/55R19 AS
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • 58 L Fuel Tank
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Wheels: 19" Alloy
  • Blind Spot
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • 4.624 Axle Ratio
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Rear Collision Warning
  • Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
  • GVWR: 2,058 kgs (4,537 lbs)
  • Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Sport Mode Auto -inc: manual shift mode and Drive Selection switch
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
  • Leather Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regina Mazda

Regina Mazda

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

