2016 Mazda CX-5

55,300 KM

$24,800

+ tax & licensing
Regina Mazda

306-543-3345

GS

Location

Regina Mazda

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

306-543-3345

55,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6025764
  • Stock #: 01027Z
  • VIN: JM3KE4CY4G0601027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Pearl (White)
  • Interior Colour Black (KC3)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 01027Z
  • Mileage 55,300 KM

Vehicle Description

ASK FOR D.K.
(306)502-4755

Thank you for taking the time to view our selection of great pre-owned vehicles.

Regina Mazda has been locally owned and operated for over 35 years. We continue to carry on the ideals of transparency and integrity. We maintain a friendly and inviting atmosphere, please feel free to stop in or call and talk to one of our friendly salespeople. The coffee is always on.
VIN number and CarProof are always available upon request.

Ask us about our great warranty options! We can set up a warranty that suits your needs and driving to ensure that you get the best value for your dollar.

Vehicle Features

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Integrated roof antenna
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
58 L Fuel Tank
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
4.624 Axle Ratio
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Rear Collision Warning
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
GVWR: 2,058 kgs (4,537 lbs)
Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Sport Mode Auto -inc: manual shift mode and Drive Selection switch
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

