Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda CX-5

68,850 KM

Details Description Features

$26,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

Regina Mazda

306-543-3345

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT

Location

Regina Mazda

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

306-543-3345

  1. 7378967
  2. 7378967
  3. 7378967
  4. 7378967
  5. 7378967
  6. 7378967
  7. 7378967
  8. 7378967
  9. 7378967
Contact Seller

$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

68,850KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7378967
  • Stock #: 56186Z
  • VIN: JM3KE4DY7G0856186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 56186Z
  • Mileage 68,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for taking the time to view our selection of great pre-owned vehicles.



Regina Mazda has been locally owned and operated for over 35 years. We continue to carry on the ideals of transparency and integrity. We maintain a friendly and inviting atmosphere, please feel free to stop in or call and talk to one of our friendly salespeople. The coffee is always on.


VIN number and CarProof are always available upon request.




Ask us about our great warranty options! We can set up a warranty that suits your needs and driving to ensure that you get the best value for your dollar.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regina Mazda

2016 Mazda CX-3 GX AWD
 67,000 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
 40,240 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic Sdn...
 126,320 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Regina Mazda

Regina Mazda

Regina Mazda

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

Call Dealer

306-543-XXXX

(click to show)

306-543-3345

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory