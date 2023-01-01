$25,598+ tax & licensing
$25,598
+ taxes & licensing
Wow Cars
2016 Mazda CX-5
Grand Touring
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
$25,598
+ taxes & licensing
129,258KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9649855
- Stock #: W510
- VIN: JM3KE4DY1G0722497
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 129,258 KM
Vehicle Description
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents, One Owner
-All Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Leather Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Sunroof
-Navigation
-2 Sets of tires and rims
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2