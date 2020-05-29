Menu
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regina Mazda

306-543-3345

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Regina Mazda

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

306-543-3345

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,200KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5208206
  • Stock #: 68395Z
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V79GM268395
Exterior Colour
Soul Red Mica (Red)
Interior Colour
Black (BV0)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Local one owner. Super low KM.
Won't last long.

Come get it before someone else does.

Thank you for taking the time to view our selection of great pre-owned vehicles. Every one of our used vehicles was traded in at our store. They are all inspected, serviced, and documented. We wont sell junk, we wont try to hide anything about our cars. Most of our vehicles are local one or 2 owner cars.
We price everything for a quick sale because we are a small dealership and do not have a lot of room for used cars. We are also surrounded by the big dealer group stores that bring in vehicles from out of province and sell returned rental cars.

Shop local.
Deal with a store that honestly wants you as a customer and wants to build a long term relationship as your one stop vehicle destination.

Ask For me, D.K.
I want your business for as long as you need vehicles.

D.K.
Regina Mazda Sales
MOBILE-(306)502-4755

Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Window grid antenna
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • 100 amp alternator
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Tires: P205/60R16 AS
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • 50 L Fuel Tank
  • 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Wheels: 16" Alloy
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
  • Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
  • Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV Automatic -inc: Sport mode
  • Passenger Seat
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: manual 6-way adjustable driver seat and manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat
  • Radio: AM/FM/HD Audio System -inc: 6-speaker, 7" colour touch-screen w/MAZDA CONNECT, navigation-ready, Bluetooth handsfree phone connectivity, 2 USB audio inputs, HMI Commander, steering wheel mounted audio and Bluetooth controls and auxiliary audio i...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

