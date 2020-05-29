2016 Mazda MAZDA3

- Powertrain
- Comfort
- glove box
- Manual air conditioning
- Air filtration
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Black grille w/chrome accents
- Safety
- Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Convenience
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Exterior
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- 100 amp alternator
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Digital/Analog Display
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Valet Function
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Tires: P205/60R16 AS
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- 50 L Fuel Tank
- 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Wheels: 16" Alloy
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
- Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
- Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV Automatic -inc: Sport mode
- Passenger Seat
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: manual 6-way adjustable driver seat and manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat
- Radio: AM/FM/HD Audio System -inc: 6-speaker, 7" colour touch-screen w/MAZDA CONNECT, navigation-ready, Bluetooth handsfree phone connectivity, 2 USB audio inputs, HMI Commander, steering wheel mounted audio and Bluetooth controls and auxiliary audio i...
