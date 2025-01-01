$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 MINI Cooper Countryman
Cooper S
2016 MINI Cooper Countryman
Cooper S
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
Used
99,556KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMWZC5C56GWP49991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2592751
- Mileage 99,556 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
AWD
2016 MINI Cooper Countryman