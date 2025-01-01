Menu
2016 Nissan Murano SV AWD
Odometer: 131,945 km
Price: $18,995+tax
Financing Available

WOW Factors:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents

Highlight features:
-Navigation System
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Heated Seats
-Leather Power Memory Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-All-Wheel Drive
-Premium Wheels
-Push Button Start
-Remote Starter
-Power Liftgate
-Cruise Control and much more.

Financing Available
Welcome to WOWCARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.

Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

2016 Nissan Murano

131,945 KM

Details Description

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Murano

SV- No Accidents!

12729714

2016 Nissan Murano

SV- No Accidents!

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,945KM
VIN 5N1AZ2MH7GN115340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 131,945 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Nissan Murano SV AWDOdometer: 131,945 kmPrice: $18,995+tax
Financing Available

WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents

Highlight features:--Navigation System
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Heated Seats
-Leather Power Memory Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-All-Wheel Drive
-Premium Wheels
-Push Button Start
-Remote Starter
-Power Liftgate
-Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available
Welcome to WOWCARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2016 Nissan Murano