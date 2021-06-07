Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Murano

117,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Murano

2016 Nissan Murano

SL LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Murano

SL LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Contact Seller

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

117,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7322762
  • Stock #: P2131
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH4GN102657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2131
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE LOADED WOTH FEATURES our 2016 Nissan Murano has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle Accident free. Financing Available on site, Trades Welcome, aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2015 Kia Sorento SX ...
 170,750 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic
2002 Ford E350 Super...
 226,899 KM
$6,998 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 115,500 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory