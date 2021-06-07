+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
+ taxes & licensing
ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE LOADED WOTH FEATURES our 2016 Nissan Murano has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle Accident free. Financing Available on site, Trades Welcome, aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9