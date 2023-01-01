Menu
2016 RAM 1500

139,820 KM

Details Description Features

$34,963

+ tax & licensing
$34,963

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Laramie * Diesel

2016 RAM 1500

Laramie * Diesel

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$34,963

+ taxes & licensing

139,820KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10021389
  • Stock #: 23T172A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,820 KM

Vehicle Description

1500LaramieScores 27 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Ram 1500 boasts a Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM, WHEEL TO WHEEL SIDE STEPS, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTO (8HP70).* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H LARAMIE , TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW AS, SPRAY IN BEDLINER, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 NAV, PROTECTION GROUP, POWER SUNROOF, PARKSENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
4-Corner Air Suspension

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Monotone Paint

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bright White Clearcoat
Parksense Front/Rear Park Assist System
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Wheel to Wheel Side Steps
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks
WHEELS: 20" X 9" CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM (STD)
TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW AS (STD)
GVWR: 6 950 LBS
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTO (8HP70)
LED BED LIGHTING
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 8-Speed Auto (8HP70)
Requires Subscription
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Go Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers
ENGINE: 3.0L V6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Electronically Controlled Throttle Maximum Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Dua...
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Heated Second Row Seats Full Length Upgraded Floor Console
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 NAV -inc: Uconnect Access (subscription required) HD Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required) SIRIUSXM Traffic (subscription required)

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

