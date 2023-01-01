Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Delivers 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ram 1500 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 9 POLISHED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT , TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS, SPRAY IN BEDLINER, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 NAV, PREMIUM SOUND GROUP, POWER SUNROOF, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, CONVENIENCE GROUP.

2016 RAM 1500

289,554 KM

Details Description Features

$21,687

+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500

Sport * Leather * Sunroof *

2016 RAM 1500

Sport * Leather * Sunroof *

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$21,687

+ taxes & licensing

289,554KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 289,554 KM

Vehicle Description

Delivers 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ram 1500 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT , TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS, SPRAY IN BEDLINER, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 NAV, PREMIUM SOUND GROUP, POWER SUNROOF, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, CONVENIENCE GROUP.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Sport Performance Hood

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bright White Clearcoat
32 Gallon Fuel Tank
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS (STD)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
PREMIUM SOUND GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
Requires Subscription
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Go Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Heated Front Seats Ventilated Front Seats
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 NAV -inc: Uconnect Access (subscription required) HD Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required) SIRIUSXM Traffic (subscription required)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 RAM 1500