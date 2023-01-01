$21,687+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
Sport * Leather * Sunroof *
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$21,687
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 289,554 KM
Vehicle Description
1500Sport Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Delivers 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ram 1500 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT , TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS, SPRAY IN BEDLINER, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 NAV, PREMIUM SOUND GROUP, POWER SUNROOF, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, CONVENIENCE GROUP.* Stop By Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
