SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE GOOD SERVICE RECORDS 

Our 2016 Ram 1500 has been through a presale inspection fresh oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no accidents and good service records. Financing Available on site Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Don't plan to tow much? We're big fans of the smooth and efficient gasoline V6 engine. Although its last full redesign was in 2009, you wouldn't know it from the way the 2016 Ram 1500 handles itself. From the high-quality cabin materials to the easy-to-use infotainment system and remarkably supple ride, there's plenty here to make up for the relative lack of newness. That smooth ride remains one of the Ram's most distinctive traits, and it comes courtesy of the class-exclusive coil-spring rear suspension, which is better at smoothing out and reducing the harshness of rough road surfaces than the typical leaf-spring setup. 3.6-liter gasoline V6 generating 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque. The transmission is an eight-speed automatic. Rather than a traditional shift lever, the eight-speed is controlled by a rotary knob on the instrument panel. A properly equipped Ram 1500 with the gas V6 can tow up to 7,610 pounds. safety equipment on the 2016 Ram 1500 includes four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, hill-start assist, trailer-sway control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In government crash testing, regardless of cab length, the Ram 1500 earnedfour out of a possible five starsfor overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal crash protection,five stars for side crash protection and four stars for rollover potential.

Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Used
153,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KG9GS257714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

2016 RAM 1500