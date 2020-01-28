Menu
2016 RAM 1500

Rebel

2016 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-525-5411

$32,987

+ taxes & licensing

  • 103,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4544775
  • Stock #: 19T209A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7YT2GS313903
Exterior Colour
Brilliant black crystal pearl
Interior Colour
Red/black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

COMING SOON!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Vinyl Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Spray-in bedliner
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Park-Sense rear park assist system
  • 4-Corner Air Suspension
  • 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
  • 121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
  • PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
  • KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH START -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
  • Black Tubular Side Steps
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Electronic Shift
  • A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
  • PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate
  • MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body Colour Fender Flares
  • RED/BLACK HEAVY DUTY VINYL BUCKET W/EMBOSS TREAD PATTERN
  • 7" CUSTOMIZABLE IN-CLUSTER DISPLAY
  • ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 180 Amp Alternator Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Ram Glove Box Badge Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Flat Black Ram 1500 Badge Flat Black 5.7L Hemi Badge
  • Requires Subscription
  • LUXURY GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Pickup Box Lighting Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror ...
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: Remote SD Card Slot Media Hub w/SD/USB/AUX Input Jack 8.4" Touchscreen Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details NOTE: Activation fee required

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

