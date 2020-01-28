COMING SOON!
- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Sunroof
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Tow Hitch
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Floor mats
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Vinyl Seats
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Rear All-Terrain
- Tires - Front All-Terrain
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Powertrain
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Trim
- Comfort
- Heated Steering Wheel
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Windows
- Privacy Glass
- Rear Window Defroster
- Additional Features
- TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
- Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
- Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Spray-in bedliner
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
- 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
- Park-Sense rear park assist system
- 4-Corner Air Suspension
- 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
- 121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
- PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
- KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH START -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
- Black Tubular Side Steps
- TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Electronic Shift
- A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
- PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate
- MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body Colour Fender Flares
- RED/BLACK HEAVY DUTY VINYL BUCKET W/EMBOSS TREAD PATTERN
- 7" CUSTOMIZABLE IN-CLUSTER DISPLAY
- ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 180 Amp Alternator Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Ram Glove Box Badge Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Flat Black Ram 1500 Badge Flat Black 5.7L Hemi Badge
- Requires Subscription
- LUXURY GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Pickup Box Lighting Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror ...
- RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: Remote SD Card Slot Media Hub w/SD/USB/AUX Input Jack 8.4" Touchscreen Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details NOTE: Activation fee required
